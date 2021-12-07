Aishwarya Rai Bachchan announces comeback with glamour project

Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has signed her next International project after since her 2004 comeback back int the day.

The superstar has been a visual treat for her fans to watch on the big screen, all while flaunting her versatility.

Aishwarya has made Bollywood proud before and now is looking forward to creating a name globally with her beauty and talent.

According to reports by News18.com, the actress will be starring in an Indo-American project, an adaptation from Rabindranath Tagore’s book Three Women.

The actress will play the role of a protagonist in the film.

Theatre writer and Fusion singer Isheeta Ganguly lauded the superstar’s efforts and revealed, “Aishwarya will be playing the main protagonist in the film. While the play was called Three Women, we are changing the name and have titled our film The Letter as the film is based around the letter of Kadambari Devi who was Tagore’s sister-in-law."

"I am really glad that Aishwarya loved the script and agreed to be a part of my directorial debut."

“While the musical theatre that I directed was crafted on the evolution of two protagonists from Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s novellas — Bimala and Charufrom."

"Their lives are seen through the 21st-century eyes of Kadambari Devi, who was a ghost-like" character."

"For the film, I have adapted the story into the modern-day context and made it into a mother-daughter story."

Aishwarya tied the knot with famed Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan years ago and both share a daughter.

Her husband has never been an obstacle in her career.

Aishwarya is a style icon and truly a diva.