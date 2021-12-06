Jacqueline Fernandez’s name added to travel block list

The Enforcement Directorate restrained Jacqueline Fernandez from flying abroad at the Mumbai airport this Sunday in connection to a money-laundering case.



The Bhoot Police actress made headlines after her pictures with an alleged con man went viral.

Jacqueline had been investigated many times for her alleged relationship with the con man who sent her extravagant gifts and trapped her.

Fernandez was traveling to either Dubai or Muscat but could not due to her involvement in criminal activities.

It is just a matter of time before Jacqueline gets arrested.

Not just Jacqueline but Nora Fatehi has also been summoned by the ED many times in the same act.