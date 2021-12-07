Prabhas grants financial help to Andhra Pradesh flood affectees

Actor Prabhas donated a whopping amount of Rs 1 crore to the CM Relief Fund in aid to victims of Andhra Pradesh floods.



Andhra Pradesh has been at its worst as it witnessed heavy rainfall resulting in urban flooding,casualties and loss of livelihoods.

Prabhas is a kind and good- hearted individual always on the lookout for providing genuine support and aid.

The Salaar star truly has a heart of gold and that is evident through his generous act which took his fans by storm.

He not only has a powerful presence on the silver screen but also in the lives of people suffering.

Take a look at the Andhra Pradesh floods:

