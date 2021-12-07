Preity Zinta showers love on her new born twin in new post

Actress Preity Zinta was spotted lovingly hugging one of her twin babies as she shared a rare first glimpse of her child on social media.



Preity Zinta welcomed 2 twin babies, a daughter Gia and son Jai with husband Gene Goodenough through surrogacy.

Zinta could not stop swooning over her children as soon as they opened their eyes into the new world.

Taking to Instagram, the Kal Ho Naa Ho star shared an adorable picture as she held her baby closely and penned it with a sweet caption, "Burp cloths, diapers and babies… I’m loving it all #ting."





In the pictures, the face of the newborn was not visible as he was wrapped in a blue cute blanket with a matching cap.

It seemed that Zinta was warming up her munchkin near the fireplace as showcased in the pictures.

The actress tied the knot with her longtime American partner Gene in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, back in 2016.