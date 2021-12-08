Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Mehndi ceremony to have ideal setting: Reports

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s grand Mehendi ceremony to be held today in an outdoor setting ,early evening in Rajasthan.



Last night, the duo rejoiced in their sangeet festivities.

The couple will exchange vows in a traditional Indian wedding setup tomorrow.

According to Bollywood life, the superstar’s Mehndi function will go on till sunset.

The idea of the whole star-studded event is to entertain guests with a mix of Bollywood and Rajasthani folk songs along with scrumptious high-tea.

Hosting an outdoor function in the beautiful weather of Rajasthan would be an extremely great idea.

A source said, “The weather is just perfect during the evening when it is neither too hot nor too cold. Hosting a function outdoors during this time is a great idea. It will also leave ample scope for some gorgeous pictures of the bride, groom and the guests in the backdrop of the fort as they get henna applied on their hands.”

“It will be taking place at one of the open maidans inside the fort, where tents have been put up already for the guests. The whole area was being decorated the entire night and floral decorations will be done throughout the day today.”

100 kg of flowers like orchids and genda phool have been ordered to decorate the lavish venue.

Fans are keen to gain insights into their wedding which has been creating a lot of hype for a very long time.

Katrina’s mehndi artists have flown all the way from Mumbai to apply beautiful designer henna on her hands worth a whopping amount.