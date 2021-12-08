Abhishek Bachchan reminisces upon his first ‘awkward’ meetup with Aishwarya Rai

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recalled his first meetup with wife Aishwarya Rai over dinner in Switzerland during his journey as a production boy for the shoot of his first film.



Aishwarya could not understand a word Abhishek stated due to his heavy accent as he returned to Mumbai from Boston.

Before tying the knot in 2007, the couple shared a strong and friendly bond and both starred in a few movies together.

In an interview at the Ranveer Show, the Bob Biswas actor said, “My dear friend Bobby Deol was shooting his first film, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. I was at the same location, I went to say hi to him when he said, 'oh come for dinner.' That was Aishwarya's first Hindi film and that's the first time I ever interacted with her.”

Further adding, he revealed, "Whenever she talks about it, she jokingly says, ‘I couldn’t understand a word of what you were saying’. Because here I was, this kid from an international boarding school, then went to Boston. I must’ve had some really heavy accent at that point. And she was like, ‘What were you saying?’”

“My formative years, my training in acting and in the world of cinema and stage, my boarding school days was in English” he concluded.