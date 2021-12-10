Katrina Kaif’s platinum ring ‘costs a fortune’

Katrina Kaif ‘s exquisite wedding ring has been doing rounds on social media as she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in a royal wedding ceremony in Rajasthan last night.



The couple looked a perfect match as they donned designer and traditional Sabyasachi outfits for their ‘ big’ day.

Among the lavish festivities, what caught everyone’s attention was Katrina Kaif’s rectangular blue platinum ring from Tiffany Soleste worth a whopping amount of 7.4 lakh.





On the other hand, Kaushal adorned a platinum Tiffany classic ring worth a price of 1,28,580.

Vicky and Katrina took to their separate Instagram handles and shared insights from their special day and penned it with an adorable caption expressing love, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”





In the snaps, the duo looked extremely smitten and were glowing as they took pheras.

All the celebrities from the industry came forward to extend their blessings and some were even part of the lavish star-studded Indian wedding.

The duo have now started their journey together as a powerful couple and cannot stop swooning over having each other as soulmates.

Not only the ring, but the Raajneeti star's henna also costed a bomb.