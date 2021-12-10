Kangana Ranaut advocates act of leading ladies redefining gender norms

Actress Kangana Ranaut revealed her take on social media about how successful and rich ladies of the showbiz industry prefer younger men for wedlock.



According to Kangana,the act of marrying younger men is seen as a taboo in India and becomes a societal problem.

Kangana Ranaut also praised strong women for breaking sexist norms and setting a new and unique example for others to follow.

Taking to Instagram, the Tanu Weds Manu actress shared a heart touching note that read, “Growing up, we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women. For women to be more successful than their husbands, (it) was seen as a major crisis. Forget marrying a younger man after a certain age, (the idea of) marriage becomes impossible for women.”

Further adding, Ranaut revealed, “(It is) nice to see rich and successful women, (some) leading ladies of the Indian film industry breaking the sexist norms. Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotypes.”

please wait while file is uploading on server

Kangana Ranaut’s message had a more positive impact than damage this time.

According to the Indian media,her stance could be a target to some famed icons of showbiz like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas with a vast age gap.