Anushka Sharma to welcome newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal in her Juhu neighbourhood?

Star Anushka Sharma confirmed that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to be her new neighbours after marriage as soon as they arrive Mumbai.

After multiple visits to their Juhu apartment before wedlock, the couple Kat and Vicky ended up finalizing the deal and decided on staying in this locality post wedding.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in an intimate royal wedding ceremony last night in Rajasthan and many celebrities showered love and praise as they looked smitten on their big day.

The Zero actress turned to her official instagram handle and wished the power couple saying, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your houses soon and we can stop hearing construction sound.”

Anushka and Katrina are very good friends who bonded over time and also shared a couch over coffee in Karan Johar's show Koffee with Karan.

The star cannot get enough of the fact that her pal is going to be her neighbour.

According to reports, a reception will be held for Bollywood celebrities once the couple fly back to Mumbai from Rajasthan.