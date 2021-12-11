Sonakshi Sinha quips about craze of marriage among her circle of friends

Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a hilarious note on social media urging all her friends who are ‘getting married’ and ‘popping babies' to ‘calm down’.



Sonakshi was worried with the constant trend of marriage as all her industry friends were tying the knot one by one or embracing the journey of motherhood.

Taking to Instagram, the Dabangg actress wrote, “Now can all my friends calm the hell down? Y'll (you all) either getting married or engaged or popping babies. Just chill guys."

Sinha came up with the post during Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding festivities.

Sinha wished the couple a lifetime of happiness and success.

On the other hand, Sonakshi is not in the rush to get married and there is no pressure from her family as she is quite happy enjoying her single life laced with career opportunities.