Do you know how much did Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif 5-tier wedding cake cost?

Do you know how much Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif 5-tier wedding cake cost?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s grand wedding cake costed a bomb amount of 4.5L and it took around 48 hours to bake the delicious cake and bring it to the proper shape, as per reports.



The 5-tier wedding cake was made by a well-renowned Delhi-based patissier named Myrra Jhunjhunwala who owns an outlet Caramel Patisserie.

From the royal venue to the exquisite wedding rings and the scrumptious cake the power couple had it all in their extravagant wedding festivities.

As per sources in India Today, it was claimed, “The vanilla flavoured cake weighed around 10-12 kg. It was decorated with berries that were specially imported. The berries for the cake were specially imported. They used all kinds of berries and that too, around 50-60 boxes.”

On the other hand, Caramel Patisserie took to their official Instagram handle and congratulated the couple on their new journey, "Hi everyone, it's been an honour to be a part of this beautiful wedding. Wishing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal all the love and happiness in the world (sic)."

Newlyweds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at an extravagant fort in Rajasthan and the decor of the venue was a mix of rustic elements and artificial decor.