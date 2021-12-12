‘Citadel’: Priyanka Chopra celebrates as she completes shooting of new film

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of BTS pictures from the sets of Citadel as she wraps up filming of the show.



Lately, the actress had been treating fans with glimpses from her stay in the UK in connection to her new project.

Turning to Instagram, the Bajirao Mastani actress posted pictures from the sets of Citadel and captioned it “Photo dump. It’s a wrap on #Citadel. Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here, some you don’t. It’s been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards.”





The star worked very hard and with great dedication in order to deliver her best performance.

Priyanka was spotted chilling with the cast and crew of her film as they raised a toast.

In another dump, the actress also showcased some bruises and injuries she received during the shoot.

Citadel is helmed by Russo Brothers which features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles slated to release on Amazon Prime.

Fans are looking forward on seeing their favourite in action-packed scenes.