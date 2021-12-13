Anushka Sharma swoons over Virat Kohli's 'companionship': See Photos

Anushka Sharma recently wished her husband Virat Kohli on their 4th wedding anniversary with sweet and loving words and gushed over his importance in her life.



The power couple tied the knot on December 11, 2021 in an intimate ceremony held in Italy and since then have been spending a happy life together pampering their daughter Vamika.

Anuskha and Virat have made headlines since the day they sparked romance.

The actress never loses a chance in praising her husband and makes him proud each day by being a caring wife and a doting mother.

Taking to Instagram, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress shared a series of unseen pictures where the couple gave off goofy expressions and penned it with a cute caption, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home.”





Virat was even a great source of inspiration for his beloved during in her first trimester, and became an example for all husbands out there who fail to take care of their wives and leave them alone in their journey.

Previously, the duo spent a gala time in London flaunting their love for each other.

Their bond is always a great treat for fans.