Parineeti Chopra glad on completing 10 years in showbiz

Actress Parineeti Chopra recalled beautiful old memories as she clocked 10 years in Bollywood and called it the most beautiful journey of her life.



The actress started off with supportive roles and gradually ventured into playing the protagonist in many films.

Currently, the actress is shooting for the film Unchai alongside many famed and legendary stars of the industry and often shares glimpses from the sets.

Taking to Instagram, the Golmaal Again actress shared a video snippet and expressed her gratitude to the entire team for being supportive and hard working and wrote,“The best surprise ever! Thank you to the entire team of Unchai and Team Parineeti for making yesterday incredible. To celebrate with and learn from such massive legends, I must have done something right. 10 years and I’m just about starting."





Fans took to their comments section and showered her post with love and praise.

Parineeti’s industry sister Priyanka Chopra also came forward and congratulated her with sweet words, “ Tisha so so proud of your talent, your journey and everything you’ve achieved. Congrats on completing 10 years in the industry.

The actress will essay the role of a Nepali travel guide in her upcoming film Unchai.