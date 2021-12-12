Inside Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kausahl’s extravagant mehndi ceremony: See

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Mehndi ceremony was full of fun and frolic as they shared breathtaking elements from their lavish event that one must have in their own ceremony.



The couple had been making headlines ever since they announced the news of their marriage.

Their royal wedding was held in an extravagant fort with a mix of rustic elements and artificial decor, an ideal setting for Kat’s star-studded ceremony.

Planning an outdoor event in the pleasant weather is the perfect way to go just like Kat’s Sangeet which consisted of high tea and snacks for guests.

Kat and Vicky opted for a classic decor with fresh marigold flowers.

Vicky Kaushal and Kaif had a small separate event in their respective homes where the former serenaded the girl with a romantic song as he offered her flowers as an expression of great love.





The act of serenation would serve as a good example for other couples who are looking for ways to impress their other half.

Kat bonded with her Punjabi in-laws by shaking a leg and dancing to the beats of some soulful Bollywood music at the event. Her father-in-law looked very much in joy as he grooved to his favourite song with his daughter-in law.





Many famed icons of the industry were a part of the lavish festivities.

The couple have now started a new journey of their life laced with responsibilities and expectations.

They looked extremely excited over jumping into a new life together.