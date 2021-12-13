Sonnalli Seygall will not allow new Omicron scare to affect her work: ‘Keep Working’

Actress Sonnalli Seygall urged the public not to let their guard down with the new Omicron scare taking toll over the world once again and this won’t stop her from working.



Sonnalli wishes that everyone should follow the new safety guidelines and be extra cautious about the new measures being taken to prevent its spread.

She does not want the new scare to take over her mind and disturb her peace.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Jai Mummy Di actress said, “I don’t find it (all the news around variants) scary, because I have now prepped my mind after one and a half years of COVID being in our lives, and taking over our lives, that it is high time that we don’t let it take over mind.”

Further adding, she revealed, “Life has to go on. I am happy with the kind of work that I am getting, and even other members of the industry are finally getting work.. The cycle of employment has started, so we can just take all the precautions, pray that things don’t become bleak, and keep working.”

“Still, I don’t become complacent. I am vaccinated, but follow the routine which I found in 2022, and do what works for me, from ghar ke nuske to other additional layers of precautions. That’s because I am very aware that it is still there. I don’t let the fear take over.”

Sonnalli was filming in London when conversations and hype about the new variant began.