Kareena Kapoor Khan, friend Amrita Arora test positive for COVID-19

Famed Bollywood Star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for the deadly virus in India as per reports.



The COVID cases are on the rise once again which means that the world has not yet defeated the disease in any way.

Conversations about the new Omicron scare have begun giving rise to extreme terror and fear globally.

According to reports, the best friends, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have together been diagnosed with COVID-19.

An official confirmation on the news is yet to be made by the stars as they have not come up with any statement regarding the ordeal.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation( BMC) has urged all the individuals who came in close contact with Kareena and Amrita to undergo a PCR test.

BMC said in a statement, “Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo an RT-PCR test”.

The recent news put fans in a state of frenzy.