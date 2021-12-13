Deepika Padukone reveals secret behind physical fitness

Actress Deepika Padukone is a gym freak who shared her health regime with millions of her followers on social media.

The actress keeps herself smart and fit by using a combination of yoga, pilates and high-intensity interval training, a good secret to maintain one’s physique.

In an interview with a top fashion magazine, the Chennai Express actress said, “If I do not start my day with a workout I feel bloated and unrecognizable.”

She added, “I make sure that I drink two liters of water a day to flush out toxins. I also have coconut water daily and make sure I eat something every two hours. My snacking is limited to healthy foods like walnuts, almonds, and dry fruits.”

The ectomorphic-slim boned and delicate diva finds it hard to gain weight or add muscles.

Fans are in awe of the star’s stunning beauty.

Deepika is surely a style diva who keeps her fans updated with the latest trends.

The actress is an epitome of grace, elegance and charm.