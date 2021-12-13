‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’: Ayushmann Khurrana weighs in on 'riskiest film to date'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about his romantic thriller film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui being the riskiest film till date due to the societal taboos.



Ayushmann Khurrana essayed the role of a bodybuilder from Chandigarh who falls in love with a trans-woman, Zumba teacher Maanvi, portrayed by Vaani Kapoor. All seemed to be going well until a secret revelation caused intense turmoil in their love story.

The actor is very particular about choosing the right scripts, the one he feels comfortable with.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, the Badhaai Ho actor said, "Ever since my debut in 'Vicky Donor', I have chosen films that have been deemed unconventional or taboo-breaking from a societal point of view. I feel that such films are necessary for India to make. I have felt the need to start a discourse about important issues that need to be addressed. 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is one such film in my filmography and I'm tremendously proud of it.”

"I have never chosen to do a film keeping my box-office gains in mind. I have not been built like that and I don't think people expect anything safe from me. So, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is one of my riskiest films to date and no matter what the outcome of the film is, I will continue to be a risk-taker because I'm hardwired like that as a human being."

He signed off by saying, “There was a need to bring in focus issues affecting the transgender community in India. This was our attempt to make this conversation relevant and mainstream and I hope that the film will do just that in the days to come."

Khuranna aims to bring up important topics for the betterment of society and engage the audience with his kind of cinema.