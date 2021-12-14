Katrina Kaif honours her British roots in breathtaking photoshoot

Katrina Kaif paid homage to her mother’s British heritage by sporting a Sabyasachi stunning floral saree that took around 1800 hours to make as showcased on social media.



The couple were a sight to behold this Tuesday morning as they flaunted their love at a pre- wedding bash.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Raajneeti star shared a bunch of breathtaking photos on the rooftop of the fort and penned it with an adorable note stating, "To love, honour and cherish.”





Katrina donned a floral pink blush saree with a delicate tulle drape flowing like a perfect wedding gown and embellished with hand-cut English flowers by a craftswomen in Bengal while her other half Vicky completed the look with an embroidered sherwani.

Around 40 artisans were required to handcraft the exotic saree which took 1800 hours to design.

Kat paired her lush outfit with an undercut diamond choker along with pale Russian emeralds.

Holding a bouquet of flowers in her hand she stared affectionately in Vicky’s eyes as they posed hand-in-hand.