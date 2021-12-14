Parineeti Chopra commends filmmakers for supporting actors during pandemic

Actress Parineeti Chopra gave a special shoutout to filmmakers for supporting actors during challenging pandemic times when half of the globe had lost hope in life.



This year was the best one for Parineeti who had 3 back-to-back releases Saina,The Girl on the Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, despite the deadly wave.

The virus had sparked fear and terror amongst many who started avoiding crowds and social gatherings.

Unlike other stars, Parineeti was fortunate to be productively working amid the pandemic.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, the Ishaqzaade actress said, “I want to mention all producers, who had the vision and strength to shoot some of their films and support us. Even I managed to shoot films in this lockdown. I really have so much appreciation and respect for my producers in such a difficult time when they don’t have any revenue and no clarity as to what will happen. They are still supporting us and making our films, that’s speaks a lot.”

Further adding, she stated, “So many filmmakers were making films during the pandemic. I have a huge respect for all these producers who gave actors work and employed them during such times. Otherwise there would have been so many more people who would have been jobless.”

Signing off, Parineeti revealed, “We have waited for such a long time. It is a bit unnatural for people who work in films to just wait for so long and not be part of the whole Friday release system and theater. (The pandemic) lockdown was a huge cultural shift for us. Now of course it is time to be back. Nobody wants their industry to suffer in such a big way.”

On Thursday, Chopra clocked 10 years in Bollywood and looked back on her journey in showbiz.