Dia Mirza showers blessings on beloved son in heartfelt post

Star Dia Mirza penned a loving note for adorable son Avyaan on social media as he turned 4 months old.



Turning to Instagram, the Salam Mumbai actress shared a slight glimpse of her son who held his mommy’s finger tightly, an expression of unconditional love and wrote, “Our little mowgli turns 4 months old today. May you witness the infinite beauty, wonder and magic of our world Avyaan Azaad. The circle of life is complete with you around.”







Dia’s post left all her fans and followers in awe of their pure and beautiful relationship.

The actress tied the knot with a rich businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021 and embraced the gift of motherhood in September.