Malaika Arora shares 'overwhelming' experience of recovery post COVID

Malaika Arora revealed ‘ overwhelming’ experience of recovery post COVID

Actress Malaika Arora opened up on the after effects of COVID-19 after her encounter with the deadly pandemic in September last year.



Getting back on track both mentally and physically was an arduous task for Malaika as her body was unable to respond to all the exercise and working out post Covid.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Dabangg actress said, “Working on my way back to my old fitness levels after Covid was excruciating. Just getting out of bed was a challenge as I lost a lot of my stamina and strength.”

Further adding, Arora revealed, “Initially, I felt quite helpless that my body was unable to respond to working out like it used to. My first workout post Covid was physically devastating, but I kept on pushing and trying harder regardless. With a lot of determination, grit and hope I finally felt like myself after nearly 32 weeks from testing negative.”

For those still struggling with COVID recovery, Arora stated, “Hang in there! Everything will eventually be okay, even if it doesn’t feel that way.”

Malaika concluded by expressing gratitude to all those who helped her in her speedy recovery, “Having suffered from Covid myself, I can understand the overwhelming feeling of going back to normal life due to fear of the virus. I was fortunate enough to get through it with no complications and minimal suffering, thanks to my doctors and the endless support of my friends and family.”

The star urged the public to overcome all the fear in connection to conversations regarding the new novel variant, Omicron.

According to Arora, the recovery road is slow and steady but everyone will adapt.