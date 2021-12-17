



Newlywed Katrina Kaif prepares mouth-watering 'suji ka halwa' for Vicky Kaushal

Actress Katrina Kaif made first sweet dish after her wedding in order to impress husband Vicky Kaushal with her hands-on-cooking skills and shared glimpses of her scrumptious halwa on social media.



Kat exchanged vows with Vicky on December 9, 2021 at a large fort in Rajasthan and treated fans with their breathtaking photoshoot and loving bond.

Turning to Instagram, the Raajneeti actress shared insights into her journey as a wife, posting pictures of a bowl of sooji ka halwa and proudly captioned it, “Maine banaya (I cooked this).”

Vicky could not stop gushing over his beloved’s hidden talents.

The duo have been making headlines since the day they announced their marriage which took their fans by storm as nobody had the slightest idea about their affair.

Kat and Vicky have returned to Mumbai to reside in their Juhu apartment.