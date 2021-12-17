Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli adamant to keep daughter Vamika's privacy

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli urged the paparazzi fraternity to respect their child’s privacy and not to expose her in a brief note on social media.



Virat and Anushka were spotted at the airport as team India jetted off to South Africa for their upcoming cricket tournament.

The icons embraced the honour of parenthood this year, after the birth of their daughter Vamika, and are against the idea of raising her in the public eye.

They have time and again requested the media agencies to keep their daughter away from the toxicity of the virtual world.

Previously, taking to Instagram, the duo penned a note saying, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.”





In a throwback interview with Vogue, the Zero actress revealed, "We do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through."

The group of three are once again looking forward on spending quality time together amid travels.