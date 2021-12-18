Priyanka Chopra weighs in on her experience working amid the deadly pandemic

Actress Priyanka Chopra revealed that filming amid the pandemic was hard and ‘lonely’ and had a huge impact on her as she sat down for a chat.



Chopra has now decided to take some time out to reflect on herself and give time to her family after working relentlessly for 21 long years.

The star had been occupied with the shooting of film The Matrix Resurrections in London and often shared BTS glimpses from her shoot days on sets.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Dostana actress said, "Shooting amid the pandemic was one of the hardest things I’ve done. While shooting, we lived in a bubble. You went to the set and came back. So, it was kind of lonely. This whole time was emotionally difficult."

In regards to prioritizing herself, the actress stated, "It (the pandemic) has made me appreciate the moments I have in my life, not just in my job. I love my job, but now, after 21 years, it's high time I take some time out for myself."

Priyanka had been juggling between USA and London to spend time with her husband Nick Jonas as busy work schedules kept them apart.