Sushmita Sen heaps praises on Zaid Ali’s recreation of scene from ‘Main Hoon Na’

Renowned Youtuber Zaid Ali recreated a popular scene from an old Bollywood movie, Main Hoon Na which took Sushmita Sen with surprise as he posted insights on social media.



Zaid remade the scene from Indian filmmaker Farah Khan’s flick which starred Shah Rukh and Sushmita Sen in the lead roles and wrote, “We re-created the iconic Main Hoon Na scene! RT if you liked it!! @iamsrk @TheFarahKhan.”

While the remake video garnered immense praise from fans, it also received positive response by the film’s leading lady.

The Aarya actress was amazed by Zaid’s epic talent as she dropped a bunch of happy emoticons along with hashtags like ‘Adorable’ and ‘Amazing’.

Main Hoon Na was a blockbuster starring legendary actors of the Bollywood industry.