Alia Bhatt, squad girls throw dreamy bachelorette party: See Post

Actress Alia Bhatt rejoiced with her girl gang as they reunited in celebration of another friend's wedding over the weekend.



Alia is very close and dear friend Meghan Goyal is getting married and the squad could not hold back the excitement.

The group gave fans a million reasons to rejoice from a cozy dinner night to some live music and color-coordination.





The pictures from the gathering went viral in an instant.

Alia and her pals were spotted sitting at an aesthetically decorated table as they smiled widely into the camera flaunting their infectious smile.

The Student Of The Year star was seen clad in a strapless orange gown and gold starfish earrings.

Bhatt had an extremely relaxed weekend with her closest pals after long working schedules.