Katrina Kaif teases location of her honeymoon with stunning pictures

Actress Katrina Kaif gave a close look at her honeymoon destination along with a picture of her wedding henna.



The actress tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in a royal ceremony at a luxurious fort in Rajasthan which was an intimate affair.

The couple seemed to have jetted off to a beach destination for honeymoon post wedding and fans could not stop gushing over the stunning glimpses Kat shared.

Taking to Instagram, the Ek Tha Tiger actress posted stunning insights into her intricate mehndi design, stretching out her arms with the seashore in the background.





Neither Vicky nor Katrina were seen in the frame.

Kaif’s wedding henna cost a whopping amount.

Kat’s gram fam zoomed in to find if Katrina's wedding design had her husband Vicky Kushal’s name on it.