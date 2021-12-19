Arjun Rampal kickstarts memorable Sunday 'kayaking' with family

Actor Arjun Rampal enjoyed an adventurous Sunday with girlfriend Gabriella and their kids on the Mumbai beach and shared glimpses from their day out.



The family were a sight to behold as they displayed their loving and friendly bond amid their Sunday outing.

Taking to Instagram, Rampal shared a series of pictures from his outing with family and captioned it, “Good morning, kayaking is a good way to start a Sunday. #sundaykefundey.”





The family was spotted posing amid the scenic beauty of the place.

Fans showered their blessings and love on the family and wrote, “I can never understand the dynamics that you guys share. But then it's good to be friends. Positivity over negativity any day.”

Arjun Rampal has two daughters from ex wife Mehr Jesia and after his split he moved on with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades with whom he shares an adorable son.