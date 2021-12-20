Aishwarya Rai Bachchan called in for investigation in Panama Papers leak case

Famed Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was summoned by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) in connection to the Panama papers leak case, as per reports.



Aishwarya has been asked to appear before the ED today at the Loknayak Bhawan.

The probe agency has prepared a list of questions for interrogating the actress over claims of money laundering.

Aishwarya was called in twice by the agency but sought time.

According to some reports, the ED had issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to provide a detail of their foreign remittances since 2004 under the the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of the Reserve Bank of India.

For the unversed, back in 2016 more than 11 million documents of Mossack Fonseca had been leaked.

The leaked documents were known as the Panama Papers which revealed a global network of offshore companies helping the wealthy hide their precious assets.

The firm wanted to cease their operations at the end of the month due to ‘irreversible damage’ to their reputation.

Big names from around the world such as world leaders, politicians and celebrities had been named in the leak act.

The public were left in a state of disbelief after the news of Aishwarya's investigation circulated as she belongs to a renowned household in India.