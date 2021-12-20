‘83’: Ranveer Singh's starrer sports biopic receives round of applause

Ranveer Singh's starrer 83 gets a standing ovation at the International premiere in Jeddah.



The audience stood up in praise of Ranveer Singh and the whole team for their brilliant work.

A social media user shared glimpses from the premiere where Singh was clapping and joining hands in response to all the love and attention he received.

Taking to twitter, a user wrote, “Standing ovation and applauds at the end of the movie premiere of 83 staring @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone at the Red Sea Film Festival. Kudos to @kabirkhankk and team for the brilliant work. And the man himself, Kapil Dev for his performance in 1983.”

Another penned a note stating, “People in Jeddah who had no clue about cricket gave a standing ovation and had goosebumps watching 83. Get ready to be surprised.”

While another one shared the video and wrote, “Ranveer Singh rejoices as 83 receives standing ovation at Red Sea Film Festival.”



The film 83 is helmed by Kabir Khan which revolves around India’s historic 1983 world cup victory.

Ranveer essays the role of a team’s captain in the movie.