Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal relish spectacular view from their Juhu home: See Post

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enjoyed the stunning view of the sea from their Juhu apartment in Mumbai.



The couple had an extravagant wedding ceremony at a luxurious fort in Rajasthan after which they returned to Mumbai to start a new journey together.

Their Juhu apartment is in the same building as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s, reportedly on the 8th floor.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Raajneeti actress shared a glimpse of the gorgeous view from her balcony where she stood with husband Vicky Kaushal with hands clasped, as an expression of love and captioned it, “Home.”

Kat could not get enough of the fact that she was in the same neighborhood as Anushka and if faced any difficulty Sharma would be there to help her.

The superstar impressed husband Vicky Kaushal with her hands-on-cooking skills as soon as she settled in her new home post marriage.