Bollywood

Alia Bhatt chills with pet cat Edward

By Zainab Nasir|December 20, 2021
Alia Bhatt gave a close look of her bedroom as she relaxed with her adorable pet cat Edward.

Alia and Edward were spotted lying down on bed as both of them posed for the camera.

Edward looked quite happy in Alia’s presence as she showered him with all the love and attention.

Alia is truly a cat lover and this is evident through her sweet gestures and utmost care for her.

Taking to Instagram, the Raazi star shared stunning glimpses from her pure lazy day with her beloved cat and wrote, “IRL (in real life)” along with a monkey emoticon.


The photo gave a clear detail of her lavish bedroom, a victorian-styled copper-coloured mirror was spotted with lamps on both sides while the walls were pink.

Alia sported a casual white tee and displayed her lazy side.

