Priyanka Chopra weighs in on initial survival in showbiz

Priyanka Chopra weighs in on her survival in showbiz initially

Actress Priyanka Chopra opened up on feeling the pressure of not succeeding during early days of her career due to the public’s perception about her.



Priyanka is the most renowned actress who has carved a name not only in Bollywood but also in the Hollywood industry with her exceptional acting prowess.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, Priyanka Chopra revealed, "I do put pressure on myself. When I put pressure on myself I perform better, I take decisions and work well under pressure. But I don't take pressure from other people's expectations. I never have because I would never be able to survive if I was listening to what everybody thought. I have always been told that 'Ye thodi na kar payegi' and 'you won't be able to do it'. I have always heard that but I just keep walking forward and keep doing my work."

Talking about her early struggles in Hollywood, the Bajirao Mastani actress added, "I had to, as a new actor, introduce myself working towards being able to get roles like this and playing leading parts.It's taken a while because I think it is required to educate this side of the world that South Asian talents can be mainstream but I feel very proud to be able to do that now and I always as an artiste try to better myself in everything I do."

Priyanka Chopra iterated that she kept moving forward in her career despite criticism.