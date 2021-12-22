'Sara Ali Khan responds to harsh criticism over 'Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan was bashed by critics for her performance in the film Love Aaj Kal in the form of demeaning and derogatory remarks.

She spoke up about it over a hot cup of coffee with Karan Johar.



In an interview with Karan Johar, the Atrangi Re star said, “I think Mr Kamaal R Khan said that I have been exposed after Love Aaj Kal. That was pretty rude.”

The star gave a fresh start to her career with hit films like Simmba and Kedarnath.



However, the film Love Aaj Kal was a flop at the box office grossing only 31.85 crore in the first week of its release and Sara lost all the recognition she gained through her stellar performances in other Bollywood movies.

Although, Sara’s chemistry with Katrik Aryan in Love Aaj kal created a lot of buzz amongst fans before the release, but the actual storyline and plot was disliked.



Love Aaj Kal helmed by Imtiaz Ali featured Sara and Kartik in lead roles.

Sara has now become the superstar of the industry not only through the legacy she carries on due to her father Saif Ali Khan but also because of immense sweat she gave into her work to reach heights of fame.