Sanya Malhotra clocks five ‘life changing’ years in showbiz

Actress Sanya Malhotra will mark five years in Bollywood this month and carved a niche for herself with slice-of-life films as she detailed her journey into showbiz.

Sanya made her debut with the film Dangal back in 2016 which became a superhit and grossed a huge amount in the box office.



In an interview with Hindustan times, the Ludo actress said, “A lot has happened in these five years. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some great directors and actors. I feel extremely grateful and quite blessed.”

Further adding, Sanya stated, "So, what has changed in the past five years? “The film Dangal did exceptionally well. It paved the way for my career. I had a sense of belonging to the film industry right from the beginning but there’s a sense of comfort now.”

Opening up about Pagglait, the actress stated, “I never lost confidence in myself and I’ve always believed that I was going the right way. But this film came to me at the right time. I was given a lot of freedom to play my part. I learnt a lot about myself throughout the process of filming.”

The 29 years old star had two back-to-back releases this year.



These five years were the best for Sanya as she learnt and grew along the way and managed to bag bigger roles with time.