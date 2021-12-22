'Kareena Kapoor unhappy with relaxed attitude of Saif Ali Khan towards children: ‘He spoils Taimur

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up on being ‘annoyed’ with her husband Saif Ali Khan due to his laidback attitude as a father which spoils her sons quite a lot.



Kareena feels the need to instill discipline in her sons as it is important for survival and is a little tougher when it comes to the ethical nurturing of her kids.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, the Jab We Met actress said, “I am not very strict...I think I am quite relaxed and chill. I have to inculcate discipline a little more as Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys me sometimes. And during the lockdown, our schedules went haywire. So, Saif would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10 pm and I would have to step in and say no because it is his bedtime.”

Kareena continued, “Now with two children, it has certainly become a bit more difficult, but I have to be particular about things like meals and bedtime. With Saif being so relaxed, I have to be a little tougher as I feel children need to grow up with some sense of discipline.”

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012 and have two children, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena has been doing her ‘ mom duties’ quite well juggling her life between home and career.

The diva, who was tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation, expressed mixed emotions over being away from her little ones.