Alia Bhatt is a sight to behold in Pakistani designer Faraz Manan’s creation

Alia Bhatt was a sight to behold in Faraz Manan’s designer creation: See Post

The stunning Alia Bhatt stole the limelight with Faraz Manan’s designer collection to dress at a close friend’s wedding festivities which took the internet by storm.



Alia was clad in an exotic nude-pink ensemble which featured a detailed bralette and matching pants with a heavily embroidered cape which added more grace to the outfit.

Bhatt carried the branded outfit with utmost perfection and minimal makeup complimented with loose curls which made her look even more attractive.

Taking to Instagram, Alia flaunted the ethnic outfit in a breathtaking photoshoot.





Manan has previously dressed other Bollywood heavyweights such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone among others.

Fans could not stop swooning over Bhatt’s beauty.







