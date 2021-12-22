Ali Fazal tactfully reacts to Indian media’s criticism for his role in ‘Death of the Nile’

Actor Ali Fazal was not perturbed by the Indian media taking a dig over his performance following release of the latest Hollywood flick titled Death on the Nile.



The star shared the latest teaser on his twitter handle stressing over being ‘mighty proud’.

In the caption, Fazal dropped a clown emoji along with words stating, “For some of my Indian media well-wishers, here’s my blink and miss as they like to call it… I am mighty proud of it. And thou shalt suck on this for now as am I.”

Further explaining why he does not seem to be fazed with so much criticism back home, he revealed, “Because we do it for the love of the craft and the awe that it brings with it. Sit back and enjoy. February, 2022.”

All this slamming came soon after the first trailer for Death on the Nile prompted media reports that claimed Fazal’s appearance in the flick as ‘blink-and-miss’.

Fazal has left his fans in sheer disbelief as he is carving a name not only in Bollywood but also in the world of Hollywood.

Ali Fazal starred alongside Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Rose Leslie, and Letitia Wright among others.