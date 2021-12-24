Ranbir Kapoor holds Alia Bhatt by the waist amidst large crowd , safely escorts her to car

Power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for a dinner outing, this Thursday, where the latter safeguarded the diva from the large crowd.



What grabbed the attention of the audience was Ranbir’s loving and sweet gesture towards his beloved girlfriend Alia.

Ranbir and Alia enjoyed the evening together with Shaheen Bhatt at an eatery in Mumbai, Juhu.

In a viral video shared by the paparazzi the trio were spotted making their way towards their respective cars.





Alia hugged her sister with affection, dropping her to the car.

As the style icon walked through a crowd of people Ranbir quickly came to her rescue and escorted her towards the vehicle.

Alia was clad in a neon sequined one shoulder dress with hair tied neatly into a ponytail .

The couple have been looking forward to their wedding since a long time which has been prone to massive delays due to the ongoing global pandemic issue.

Fans have been in awe of their chemistry since the day they sparked romance.