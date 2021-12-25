Sonam Kapoor Ahuja pays loving birthday tribute to dad Anil Kapoor

The Bollywood superstar Sonam Kapoor Ahuja extended heartfelt birthday wishes to her father and legendary star Anil Kapoor as he turned 65 on Friday.



Anil Kapoor has always been a role model for Sonam, inculcating the right value systems in her.

Turning to Instagram, the Sanju actress shared a slew of throwback pictures along with a loving note to make his day special.





“There is no one like you. Happiest Birthday, daddy! Your courage, humility, and warmth always inspire me. There is no one like you, and I couldn’t have wished for a better father. There may be distance between us but you’re my heart, so you’re always with me. Love you!”

Sonam takes pride in her father’s strength of warmth and courage that makes him different from all other men.

Also Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor have greeted Anil with beautiful words cherishing his presence in their life.