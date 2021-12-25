Vicky Kaushal returns to Mumbai to celebrate Christmas eve with wife Katrina Kaif

Actor Vicky Kaushal got back to the bay to spend a memorable Christmas holiday with wife Katrina Kaif post marriage.



Vicky had flown out of the city for some work commitments but managed to get back for the Christmas festivity.

As per a viral video, Kaushal was spotted at the Mumbai airport making his way to the car.





Kaushal’s love for Kaif is evident through his small loving gestures, making each day special for her.

Kaif celebrated last Christmas with her sister Isabelle Kaif at her Mumbai residence but this time the tables have turned with her beloved husband by her side.

The couple had a grand Hindu wedding at a large fort in Rajasthan followed by a small Christian ceremony as suggested by the pictures which circulated after the wedding.



For the Christian ceremony, Kaif was decked up in an orange saree with a veil holding a bouquet of flowers while Vicky wore a peach sherwani.

The wedding was a star-studded affair attended by many famed icons of the industry.