Salman Khan hospitalized after being bitten by snake, discharged now

Famed Bollywood star Salman Khan admitted to the hospital after being bitten by a snake in the wee hours at his Panvel farmhouse, as per reports.



The news had sent shockwaves all over the Bollywood showbiz industry and fans were concerned about the star’s safety.

Khan had taken a trip to his farmhouse away from the city to spend some quality time admiring the peace and solace the place offered only to be bitten by a venomous snake.

According to sources, the star has now discharged and is taking complete rest at his farmhouse.

This great ordeal came in the way of Khan’s career as he will have to delay shoots in order to rest and completely recover for some time.

For the unversed, the incident took place a day before his birthday.