Anushka Sharma makes fans feel all travel blues, shares scenic view from South Africa





Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma once again gave an insight into her travel diaries as she shared a picturesque view of the beautiful South Africa on social media.

The actress accompanied her beloved hubby Virat Kohli on a work trip to South Africa along with little tot Vamika.

The Zero star posted a breathtaking picture of the calm, serene lake and the orange sunset surrounded with greenery on her Instagram stories and wrote,‘Sundar Hai..’

Sharma got to see South Africa in all its glory.

Ever since the diva left for her travels she has been treating fans with extraordinary shots.

The Kohli-Sharma family have been very vocal about the importance of a ‘close-knit’ family and are surely an example of one.

The duo never miss out on the opportunity to make each other feel special through warm gestures.

Vamika, their beloved daughter is a blessing for them and being protective parents they are always concerned about their daughter’s safety especially on trips.