Shahid Kapoor’s starrer ‘Jersey’ gets posponed due to surge in covid cases

All Shahid Kapoor fans expressed disappointment due to the delay of the forthcoming film Jersey in wake of the new Omicron variant taking a toll over India rapidly.



There has been a considerable amount of surge in COVID-19 cases in most parts of India, especially Delhi and Maharashtra.

The government once again issued a notice to shut down all theaters and cinema halls with immediate effect, which is now impacting big releases to a large extent.

Shahid Kapoor’s starrer film Jersey has been postponed which was supposed to hit theatres on December 31 and will be set for a later date when the situation gets a bit favorable.

After a brief period of normalcy, things have started messing up again.

A source revealed details about Jersey’s postponed release saying, “The makers were contemplating on various options - from hybrid release to OTT premiere or even an outright delay - but eventually have decided to postpone the release until the scenario is back to normal. The decision has been taken keeping in light the announcement taken by Delhi Government to shut the cinema halls. The team is anticipating more cinema halls to shut down in the coming few days and they don't want to take that risk with the film. With 50% occupancy cap in Maharashtra, and Delhi shutting down, it was best to delay the film.”

For the unversed, the film Jersey is a Bollywood remake of a National Award Winning Telugu sports drama.

Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi will be essaying the lead roles.



