Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to ring in New Year together, fans speculate their marriage

Power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off on a holiday to an undisclosed location this Tuesday for New Year celebrations.



Alia and Ranbir were papped at the departure gate of the Mumbai International airport as they looked all charged up for their travels.

New Year is just round the corner and many icons are looking forward to making the most of 2022.

A video was shared online by a paparazzi where the duo were seen getting out of their vehicle as they clicked pictures and waved at the shutterbugs who wished them a ‘ happy journey’ and ‘ happy new year’.





Fans are now speculating that the couple will be next in the line to get married after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

According to reports, the ideal location of their vacay is unknown but many claim that they might be flying to the Maldives where other superstars are holidaying this year.

Earlier, the couple's marriage plans went in vain after numerous delays due to the pandemic.

