Ranveer Singh feels 'comfortable' in spite of Deepika Padukone's flourishing career

Ranveer Singh touches upon 'being secure' in spite of his wife Deepika Padukone's flourishing career

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recalled his first meeting with wife Deepika Padukone and never felt uncomfortable about the fact that she earns more than him.



Ranveer Singh allowed Deepika to shine in all aspects and never became an obstacle in her way, even before marriage.

Deepika’s independence and drive to succeed makes Ranveer happy and proud about having such a strong girl as his life partner.

Ranveer surely owns the qualities of a gentleman which attracted Deepika towards him.

In an interview with Film Companion, the RamLeela actor said, “I feel good when people tell me that I allowed the other actor to shine. That’s just who I am. I can’t be any other way. I have always been this secure person. I feel very happy for my wife when she achieves. There’s nobody prouder than me.”

Ranveer believes in the fact that all women should be given their rights and must achieve their goals in life.

Ranveer and Deepika have shared the screen space many times and given some massive hits as well.

The couple have made headlines since the day they sparked romance and never hesitate on flaunting their love to the world.

Singh has been a source of immense support for his wife and always pushed her to be the best in tough times.

Deepika is surely a 'bigger' and more loved star than her husband.

Fans cannot stop swooning over the chemistry they share till date.