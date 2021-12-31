Nora Fatehi tests positive for COVID-19: ‘It has hit me real hard’

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi has contracted the novel coronavirus and is in quarantine under the doctor's observation and confirmed the news on social media this Thursday.



Lately, Nora Fatehi has been exposing herself to a lot of people for the shoot of her new music video with Guru Randhawa which made the contraction inevitable.

Taking to Instagram, the Stree actress informed fans about her diagnosis in a long note which read, “Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid…It has honestly hit me real hard! I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe.”

The Dance Meri Rani star’s spokesperson stated, “Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations.”



Previously, Fatehi addressed dating rumors with co-star Guru Randhawa and is now caught up in a deteriorating health scare.