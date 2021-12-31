Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her new Year mood: See Post

Superstar Priyanka Chopra geared up to welcome 2022 with a smile as she posed on a swing admiring the view from her Los Angeles mansion, reflecting on 2021 and its ups and downs.



Today marks December 31, and Priyanka is looking forward to a blessed new year bringing about happiness, success and prosperity as she gushed over the glamorous morning of 2021.

Turning to Instagram, the Bajirao Mastani star posted a sneak peek of the stunning scenic beauty from her LA home and wrote, "Ready to swing into 2022 (peace emoji)."





In the pictures, the star was spotted enjoying some swing time at the outdoor space of her house smiling right into the camera.

The diva looked beautiful as ever in a purple slip dress paired with matching shoes and sunglasses.

Earlier, Chopra had also shared a bunch of pictures featuring her beloved husband Nick Jonas on Diwali ,from their LA mansion.